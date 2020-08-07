TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens after job growth slows in July

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The spread between long- and short-dated Treasury yields narrowed on Friday morning, a bearish signal, after the Labor Department reported that U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in July, although less than expected.

Longer-dated yields initially rose after the July employment report showed the headline payrolls figures beat economists' expectations. But that move was quickly retraced, leaving the benchmark yield US10YT=RR last down one basis point at 0.526%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR was flat at 0.117%.

The spread between the two- and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=TWEB, the most common measure of the yield curve, fell one basis point to 40.9 basis points in mid-morning North American trade.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.763 million jobs last month after a record 4.791 million in June, as new COVID-19 infections surged across the country, hampering efforts to reopen the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.6 million jobs were added in July.

"This morning's payrolls report was a bit better than expected. There is a high degree of uncertainty in both data collection, seasonal adjustments and it's a feature of the uncertainty in the economic situation right now," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

"There was a little bit of a sell-off in the long end of the U.S. yield curve, though that is moderating now."

The bearish reaction in the Treasury market was also likely attributable to the effect this employment report will have on Congress.

"The single biggest factor that short-term growth and financial markets are centering on is the potential passage of another stimulus bill in Congress. And I think as the day goes on, we'll see more and more discussion about how today's employment report affects those negotiations," said LeBas.

Discussions on a second aid package have been dragging over differences on major issues including the size of unemployment benefits.

The labor force participation rate dipped slightly lower in July after rising in May and June. LeBas suggested that could be attributable to parents assuming new full-time childcare duties.

"On the tick down in labor force participation, some portion of that is likely the result of the need for working parents to stay home or partially stay home."

"You can see that a little bit in the gender breakdown of the unemployment rate specifically in which it appears that more women than men are dropping out of the seeking employment category."

