TREASURIES-U.S. two-year yields hit nearly two-month peak as markets price in higher rates

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury two-year yields rose on Monday, hitting their highest in nearly two months, as investors priced in higher interest rates for some time to contain persistently elevated inflation, tracking the Federal Reserve chair's hawkish message last Friday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last Friday, said the Fed may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation. He promised to move with care though at upcoming meetings, noting both progress made on easing price pressures as well as risks from the surprising strength of the U.S. economy.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose as high as 5.106% US2YT=RR, and were last up 2.4 basis points at 5.08%.

In line with the rise in two-year yields, the yield curve as measured by the gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields, inverted further on Monday to as much as -88.20 bps US2US10=TWEB, matching the spread hit on Aug. 10. The added inversion reflected expectations of more interest rate hikes.

"A lot of this is about the repricing of rate hikes. The market after Powell priced in higher odds of more hikes in 2023 and also priced out some cuts in 2024," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy, at TD Securities in New York.

Markets anticipate an 80% chance FEDWATCH of the Fed standing pat next month, Refinitiv's FedWatch tool showed, but the probability of a rate hike in November is now seen at 56%.

U.S. Treasury supply is also a big factor this week, with $127 billion in coupon auctions. The country's debt managers are selling $45 billion in two-year notes and $46 billion in five-year notes later on Monday and $36 billion in seven-year notes on Tuesday. The volumes on the two-year and five-year notes were increased by $3 billion, with that of the seven-year rising by $1 billion.

Investors wondered whether the surge in yields would be sufficient enough to bring in demand, or whether the expectation that rates will remain higher for longer will discourage market participants from taking part in the auctions.

Action Economics, in a blog, said the "advent of the jobs report on Friday could thin participation", noting as well that the increase in auction offerings does not augur well for these auctions.

TD's Goldberg said the high yield could lure investors back to the market.

"I do think there will be solid demand for twos and fives, and possibly the seven-year auction given these rate levels. The two-year (yield) is above 5%. I think that will be attractive for a lot of investors," Goldberg pointed out.

In late morning trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 2.1 bps at 4.218%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.5

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.355

5.5762

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-102/256

5.0804

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-4/256

4.7345

0.009

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-164/256

4.4348

0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-238/256

4.3491

-0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-60/256

4.2177

-0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-144/256

4.4846

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-128/256

4.2736

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.