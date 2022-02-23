TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as inflation worries persist

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 23 - Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as the West unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its move into eastern Ukraine, while bond investors remained concerned about inflation and a potential Federal Reserve policy mistake.

The United States and allies are keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Russia, but none so far are expected to have severe medium-term consequences for Moscow, as it has more than $630 billion in foreign reserves.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 2.8 basis points to 1.976%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an economic indicator, was at 38.4 basis points after earlier flattening to almost two-year lows.

"The market is pricing a policy mistake," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC. "The market also believes the Fed's hiking (of interest rates) is going to put the economy in recession."

Even if investors believe inflation is transitory, as the Fed had indicated until recently, Davis said they would not buy 10-year Treasuries yielding less than 2% as "it's not rational."

Treasury yields rebounded from three-week lows overnight on Wednesday as investors cut exposure to safe-haven government debt and awaited Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move after he sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine.

Government bond yields initially dropped on Tuesday after Russia's initial push into eastern Ukraine triggered modest sanctions from Western countries, prompting investors to briefly dump stocks and seek refuge in bonds and the yen. Bond yields rose in later trade on Tuesday and early Wednesday as stocks and other risk assets rose.

Spreads have collapsed by nearly two-thirds from more than 90 basis points in early January as expectations of higher U.S. rates lifted yields at the short end of the bond curve.

The escalating Ukraine crisis has injected fresh uncertainty into the debate on whether the Fed will increase rates by 50 basis points next month, which some market participants saw as a near-uncertainty until early last week.

Money markets are pricing in just a 34.5% probability of a 50-basis-point rate hike in March FEDWATCH, 2 percentage points lower than Tuesday and down recently from around 60%.

The Fed cannot afford to delay a rate hike as some suggest because of "uncertainty" in the market as the economy is strong and wages are up, said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

It's "not the moment to worry about demand destruction. They must regain credibility on inflation and that's a recipe for further flattening," Broux said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.3 basis point at 1.590%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.914%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.503%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.329%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

