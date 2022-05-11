TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound on hot CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rebounded on Wednesday after U.S. consumer price data showed the pace of inflation slowed in April but perhaps has not peaked as prices rose more than economists expected and ensured the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since last August, while on an annual basis it rose 8.3%, less than the year-over-year 8.5% pace in March but more than analysts' forecast of 8.1%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 4.3 basis points to 3.036%, while the two-year US2YT=RR note's yield, which often reflects the Fed rate outlook, hit a more than three-year high of 2.858%.

The two-year was last up 6.8 basis points at 2.691%.

"The data was hotter than expected, and markets turned on it," said Brian Dorst, senior trader at Themis Trading LLC. "The Fed will stay the course because the estimates aren't that far off. It's not extremely shocking, but it shows that inflation is very much front and center."

The Fed last week raised its policy rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, after it started raising rates in March when it took an aggressive stance on inflation.

Treasury yields were falling from Monday's highs that pushed the 10-year note to a peak last seen in November 2018 before the CPI was released.

The 30-year Treasury bond's US30YT=RR yield rose 4.7 basis points to 3.176%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 34.1 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR rose to 2.985% after closing at 2.921% on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.686%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.596%.

May 11 Wednesday 9:33 AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.9025

0.9171

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.4075

1.4373

0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-163/256

2.6906

0.068

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-152/256

2.8924

0.057

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-252/256

2.9713

0.053

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-240/256

3.0453

0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-72/256

3.0324

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-104/256

3.3945

0.053

30-year bond US30YT=RR

82-72/256

3.1745

0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.75 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.