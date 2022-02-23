TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound from three-week lows

Feb 23 - U.S. Treasury yields rebounded from three-week lows hit overnight on Wednesday as investors cut their exposure to safe-haven government debt and awaited Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move after he sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine.

Government bond yields initially dropped across the world on Tuesday after the initial push to send soldiers to Donetsk and Luhansk triggered coordinated, yet modest sanctions from Western countries, prompting investors to briefly dump stocks and seek refuge in bonds and the yen. Bond yields rose in later trade on Tuesday.

But London trading on Wednesday saw risky assets bounce with U.S. stock futures up more than a percent while ten-year U.S. Treasury yields inched three bps higher to 1.98% after falling to an early February low at 1.846% on Tuesday.

A widely watched spread between ten and two-year U.S. Treasury debt US2US10=TWEB narrowed to around 34 bps, its lowest since July 2020, two traders said.

Spreads have collapsed by nearly two thirds from over 90 bps in early January as expectations of higher U.S. rates lifted yields at the short end of the bond curve.

The escalation of the Ukraine crisis has injected fresh uncertainty into the debate on whether the Federal Reserve will increase rates by 50 bps next month, which some market participants saw as a near uncertainty until early last week.

Money markets expect 35 bps of rate hikes at a policy meeting in March.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.