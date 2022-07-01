TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields plunge as market prices lower inflation

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday, with the breakeven rate on longer-dated inflation-protected bonds falling to nine-month lows, on market expectations elevated U.S. consumer prices will come down close to the Federal Reserve's inflation target.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 17.9 basis points to 2.795%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, slid 19.4 basis points to 2.733%. Both were at four-week lows.

The breakeven rates on five- and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, slid to 2.583% and 2.325%, respectively to rates last seen in September 2021.

"The breakeven market, the difference between TIPS versus regular Treasuries, is dramatically downward sloping. It's barely above the Fed's long-term average target of 2%," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"The market is pricing that the Fed's hiking rates is going to dramatically bring down future CPI inflation," she said.

Uncertainty about when inflation will peak and how deep and long a likely recession will be is driving all security markets, whether credit or equities, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

"Central banks are saying the biggest threat out there is inflation and we're going do whatever it takes to get that under control," Mullarkey said. "That's the message that the markets have priced into their securities. They're saying 'there's a lot of risk, there's a lot of volatility.'"

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of a potential recession when the short end of the yield curve inverts and rises above the long end, was at 6.0 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.583%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.341%.

July 1 Friday 10:33 AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.65

1.6795

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.4

2.4624

-0.043

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-132/256

2.7314

-0.196

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-78/256

2.7662

-0.214

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-40/256

2.7838

-0.220

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-166/256

2.8295

-0.201

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-176/256

2.7945

-0.179

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-168/256

3.2735

-0.105

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-220/256

3.0356

-0.086

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.25 -2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -3.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.50 -2.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

