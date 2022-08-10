TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields plunge as inflation pressures moderate

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields plunged and expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points in September are no longer the base case, after data showed that inflation pressures moderated more than expected in July.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 2.69% from around 2.81% before the data, and two-year note yields US2YT=RR plunged to 3.10%, from 3.32%.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in only a 38% chance that the U.S. central bank will hike rates by 75 basis points when it meets in September, compared to 68% earlier. A 50 basis point increase is seen as a 62% probability. FEDWATCH

The Consumer Price Index rose by an annual rate of 8.5% in July, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, gained 5.9%.

August 10 Wednesday 8:42AM New York / 1242 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.5475

2.5996

-0.033

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.9775

3.065

-0.081

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-208/256

3.0985

-0.188

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-56/256

3.0481

-0.168

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

2.8177

-0.162

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-34/256

2.7626

-0.136

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-144/256

2.6916

-0.105

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-248/256

3.1834

-0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-124/256

2.9517

-0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 -0.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.