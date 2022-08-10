TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields plunge as inflation pressures moderate
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields plunged and expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points in September are no longer the base case, after data showed that inflation pressures moderated more than expected in July.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 2.69% from around 2.81% before the data, and two-year note yields US2YT=RR plunged to 3.10%, from 3.32%.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in only a 38% chance that the U.S. central bank will hike rates by 75 basis points when it meets in September, compared to 68% earlier. A 50 basis point increase is seen as a 62% probability. FEDWATCH
The Consumer Price Index rose by an annual rate of 8.5% in July, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, gained 5.9%.
August 10 Wednesday 8:42AM New York / 1242 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
2.5475
2.5996
-0.033
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
2.9775
3.065
-0.081
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-208/256
3.0985
-0.188
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-56/256
3.0481
-0.168
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-176/256
2.8177
-0.162
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-34/256
2.7626
-0.136
10-year note US10YT=RR
101-144/256
2.6916
-0.105
20-year bond US20YT=RR
100-248/256
3.1834
-0.061
30-year bond US30YT=RR
98-124/256
2.9517
-0.053
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
27.25
2.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
8.25
0.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
2.25
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
5.00
0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-30.25
-0.25
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
