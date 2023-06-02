TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields move higher after jobs data

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, Fed expectations)

By Ross Kerber

June 2 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose Friday after Labor Department data showed employment increased more than expected in May, which could pressure the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates later this month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 4 basis points to 3.649%.

The trading showed "a market reacting to strong economic data and expecting that as a likely driver of higher Fed rates for longer," said Ron Temple, Chief Market Strategist for Lazard.

But the report also showed moderating wage growth, which could be an argument for the Fed to skip the rate hike. That view brought the 10-year yield down from its intraday high of 3.662% just after the data was released at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern time.

"This is a reflection of a labor market that while still robust, is softening gently, not rapidly. That's exactly what the Fed would like to see," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist for B. Riley Wealth.

"The Fed has enough evidence in hand to take a pass at the next meeting and remain data dependent for the July meeting, and that's exactly what they're trying to message to us," Hogan said.

U.S. stock indexes also opened higher on bets the Fed would skip raising interest rates this month, and as investors cheered a budget deal in Washington, D.C. that averted a debt default.

Federal funds futures traders estimated a 25% chance the Fed will hike rates at its June 13-14 meeting, up from 20% on Thursday, according to CME Group.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at -78.7 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.187%, indicating the market sees annual inflation averaging at that level for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.485%.

