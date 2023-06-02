TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields move higher after jobs data

By Ross Kerber

June 2 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose Friday after Labor Department data showed employment increased more than expected in May, which could pressure the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates this month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.5 basis points to 3.633%.

The trading showed "a market reacting to strong economic data and expecting that as a likely driver of higher Fed rates for longer," said Ron Temple, Chief Market Strategist for Lazard.

But the report also showed moderating wage growth, which could argue for the Fed to skip the rate hike, a view that brought the 10-year yield down from its intraday high of 3.662% just after the data was released at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern time.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at -78.1 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.188%, indicating the market sees annual inflation averaging at that level for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.500%.

