TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields higher after jobs data

June 02, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Ross Kerber for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries moved higher Friday after strong jobs data was released.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2 basis points to 3.628%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at -76.9 basis points.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Christina Fincher)

