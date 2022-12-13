TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall sharply after CPI November data

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply after the release of November data showing U.S. consumer prices barely rose last month, an indication that the Fed's battle against inflation has started to bear fruit and that future tightening may be less aggressive.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields US10YT=RR - which move inversely to prices - dropped by about 15 basis points just after the data and then climbed to 3.453%, still over 10 bps lower than their level ahead of the release.

Two-year-yields US2YT=RR - which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations - fell over 20 bps on Tuesday to 4.189%.

The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%.

In the 12 months through November, the CPI climbed 7.1%, the smallest advance since December 2021.

Annual inflation is slowing in part as last year's big increases drop out of the calculation, while the Fed's monetary tightening is also dampening demand.

"This is a remarkable set of data and exactly what you want to see," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for Americas at ING.

"If you want to declare that inflation has been dealt a death blow, you want to see this kind of numbers over ideally a number of months, but you have got to start somewhere, and this is where it starts," he added.

The Fed this year has embarked on the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years to contain the biggest jump in inflation in decades, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month that after four consecutive 75 bp increases the pace of rate hikes could slow in December. It is largely expected to increase rates by 50 bps on Wednesday.

The central bank's less aggressive stance followed better-than-expected consumer price data in October, which fueled a bond rally over the past few weeks.

"This is now two months in a row of very unexpectedly low inflation, so I think this is confirming that what was observed in the October CPI was not a fluke," said Andy Sparks, head of portfolio management research at MSCI.

Still, he said, while inflation was on a downward trajectory, there were still reasons to be cautious.

"Two readings are still just two readings ... it still doesn't make a strong trend, and the market as well as the Fed have been so consistently wrong over the past year and a half that I think it would be premature to say that victory has been achieved," said Sparks.

Fed funds future traders were pricing in that the so-called terminal rate - the peak in interest rates next year - would hit 4.8% in May. That was down from projections of about 4.98% before the CPI data was released. FEDWATCH

Fed funds futures prices also implied a better-than-even chance that the Fed will follow its expected half-point interest-rate hike this week with a smaller 25 bp rate hike in February. Before the inflation report, traders were betting on a second half-point hike in February.

Meanwhile the yield curve comparing two-year Treasury yields with 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB, while still deep in negative territory, steepened on Tuesday to -73.8 bps from -77 bps on Monday. An inversion in that part of the curve is seen as a harbinger of an upcoming recession.

December 13 Tuesday 9:34AM New York / 1434 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.2675

4.3745

-0.039

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5275

4.6982

-0.151

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-148/256

4.189

-0.214

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-70/256

3.9025

-0.216

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-58/256

3.6025

-0.200

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-10/256

3.5417

-0.189

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-152/256

3.4539

-0.157

20-year bond US20YT=RR

104-112/256

3.6835

-0.140

30-year bond US30YT=RR

109-168/256

3.478

-0.098

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 3.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 -2.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

