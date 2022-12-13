US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall sharply after CPI November data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 13, 2022 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Davide Barbuscia for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply after the release of November inflation data showing U.S. consumer prices barely rose last month.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields US10YT=RR - which move inversely to prices - dropped by about 15 basis points just after the data and then climbed to about 3.5%, still about 7 bps lower than their level ahead of the release.

Two-year-yields fell over 15 bps to then climb to 4.26%, still 9 bps lower than prior to the release.

The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.