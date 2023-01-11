TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall in anticipation inflation slowing

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, a day before the release of key consumer price data, with the market anticipating that inflation is on a sustainable downward path and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by year end.

Economists polled by Reuters project CPI to slow to 6.5% in December from 7.1% the prior month, an expectation that is driving a rally in equity and bond markets.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 5.9 basis points to 3.560%. Yields move inversely to their price.

"The market is really expecting the Fed to roll over fairly quickly and the long end is basically assuming the Federal Reserve will achieve its inflation goals, that inflation is going to come down," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

Yields on shorter-dated debt under two years were slightly higher earlier in the session as the front-end assumes the Fed will continue to raise rates and get to 5%, whether in February or by the end of March, Ricchiuto said.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting ending on Feb. 1, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Futures are pricing in the Fed's target rate will be 4.947% in June, but then foresee it falling to 4.458% by December, indicating the Fed will have cut rates FEDWATCH.

The Fed likely faces a big battle over the next six months as the market aggressively prices in rate cuts or policymakers finally agree it's time to cut, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street.

"It ultimately depends on if the Fed is going to be able to start cutting rates the way the market expects or as they keep saying, 'We might have to be here longer than you expect,'" Loh said.

Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree, said the market is underestimating the resolve of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and policymakers to not quickly cut rates, at least in the next six months.

"Stopping rate hikes is not a pivot. A pivot is going from rate hikes to a rate cut. That is something that the Fed is not going to entertain I believe in the first six months in the year," he said.

The Treasury sold $32 billion of 10-year notes at a high yield of 3.575%, just below the market value at the bidding deadline. On Thursday, $18 billion of 30-year bonds are scheduled to be sold.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a recession harbinger when short-end yields are higher than longer-dated securities, in what's known as an inverted yield curve, was at -67.9 basis points.

"History tells us when you have inverted yield curve to the magnitude and the duration that we've had so far, that some type of a recession is coming," Flanagan said.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which often reflects interest rate expectations, slid 2.1 basis points at 4.237%, while yield on the 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 6.7 basis points to 3.687%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.216%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

Jan. 11 Wednesday 1:29 p.m. New York / 1929 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.56

4.6772

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6925

4.8733

-0.014

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-6/256

4.2367

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

3.9336

-0.036

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-228/256

3.6769

-0.055

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-142/256

3.6203

-0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-168/256

3.5595

-0.059

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-4/256

3.8534

-0.066

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-160/256

3.6874

-0.067

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.75 2.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis and Leslie Adler) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

