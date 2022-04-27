TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall as data shows drag on growth

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Wednesday as data suggesting trade dragged on U.S. economic growth last quarter highlighted the "restrictive" policy the Federal Reserve will pursue next week to combat inflation by slowing economic growth.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 0.9 basis points to 2.763%.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in March, the Commerce Department said. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the beginning of 2016.

The Fed and other central banks are moving into restrictive territory, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street, referring to policy that restricts liquidity by lowering money suppy to make loans and credit more expensive.

Fed policymakers meet May 3-4 when they are expected to announce a 50 basis point hike in interest rates and unveil details on policy to shrink the balance sheet, or what is known as quantitative tightening.

"Starting the process of QT is going to wind up being a relief to the market" as there's a misunderstanding about how that policy works, Loh said.

"We have very, very few experiences in terms of shrinking the balance sheet. They've only tried it once, and it ended fairly horribly," he said.

The slide in yields suggests the market expects a disinflationary outcome from the Fed's policy when prices are rising, said Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF.

"That's weird. It's probably the biggest gap that I've ever seen between what's actually happening in real life versus what is priced into the market in the future," Davis said.

The Treasury will auction $49 billion of five-year notes at 1 p.m. ED (1700 GMT).

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.4 basis points at 2.866%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 22.7 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 5 basis points at 2.532%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.262%, after closing at 3.274% on Tuesday, down from a more than 17-year peak of 3.639% hit last week.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.874%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.9% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.539%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis)

