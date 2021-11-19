TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields drop in European lockdown bond rally

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, dragged down as lockdown fears in the euro area sent sovereign bond yields tumbling across the region.

Germany's health minister said a lockdown, including vaccinated people, could not be ruled out. Austria said it will reimpose a full lockdown next week and require its entire population to be vaccinated as of February.

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again in recent weeks. Markets, which had been relatively calm despite the outbreak so far, moved sharply on the news -- sending Germany's entire yield curve back into negative territory for the first time since August DE30YT=RR.

With British gilt yields also dropping sharply GB10YT=RR, U.S. Treasury yields headed lower reversed an earlier rise.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down nearly 3 bps to 1.55% by 1050 GMT US10YT=RR.

Other segments of the yield curve moved similarly, leaving the yield curve mostly unmoved on the day. US2YT=RR, US30YT=RR

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

