TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields dip in range-bound trading

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved a touch lower on Tuesday as the market largely snubbed strong housing data and looked for signs that a political impasse over a new round of aid to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy was easing.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down less than a basis point at 0.6785%.

"It's the summer doldrums, coupled with the stalemate in Washington that is going to make it difficult for yields to move significantly higher or lower in the near term," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

Martin noted that the 10-year yield barely budged with the release of much stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data, which indicated homebuilding increasing for a third-straight month in July.

Meanwhile, an agreement over a new round of federal stimulus spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remained elusive, although U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC on Tuesday raised the possibility of a new round of talks with the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and a narrower aid deal.

After selling Treasuries for three straight months, foreigners became buyers of the government's notes and bonds in June, according to Treasury Department data on Monday.

"There could be a pick up in foreign demand as people are still looking for high-quality, liquid investments in a world where yields are still very, very low," Martin said.

On Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $25 billion of 20-year bonds.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 53 basis points, less than a basis point lower than at Monday's close.

August 18 Tuesday 9:10AM New York / 1410 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1491

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1722

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-216/256

0.2818

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-80/256

0.4757

-0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-124/256

0.6785

-0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-84/256

1.1632

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-44/256

1.409

-0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Will Dunham) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.