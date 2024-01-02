News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields climb as investors rein in rate-cut bets

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 02, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as traders returned from the holidays in a less exuberant mood, reining in their expectations for interest rate cuts in 2024.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 9.2 basis points (bps) to 3.952%. It hit an almost six-month low of 3.783% last week.

Yields tumbled in November and December as inflation cooled more than expected and the Federal Reserve called time on the rate-hiking cycle.

Yet many strategists have said the rally - which was the best two-month period for Treasuries since 2008 - had gone too far and that some unwinding was likely.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, was up 6.6 bps at 4.316%.

Investors on Tuesday were expecting 150 bps of Fed rate cuts next year, according to money market pricing, down from 160 bps or more last week.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 7.9 bps to 4.097%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.