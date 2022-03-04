TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens to 2-year lows

March 4 (Reuters) - A widely watched gauge in the U.S. Treasury bond market fell to its lowest level in two years on Friday after a fire at an Ukrainian nuclear power plant complex seized by Russian forces renewed investor demand for safe-haven assets like bonds.

Ukrainian authorities later said the fire in a building identified as a training centre was extinguished while U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at Europe's largest nuclear plant.

"Europe is waking up to some scary headlines overnight," said a trader at a European bank in London.

The news of the fire sent 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR falling 14 bps in early Asian trading to 1.70% before yields bounced back partially to trade 3 bps down on the day at 1.81%.

The short end of the curve moved relatively less with two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR falling 13 bps to 1.41% before bouncing back to trade down 2 bps on the day.

The spread between 2 and 10-year debt US2US10=RR fell to a March 2020 low of below 26 bps when the coronavirus pandemic first slammed markets.

The widely watched indicator has fallen nearly 60 bps from the start of the year as traders have rushed into safe-haven assets, such as government debt, gold and the Japanese yen.

Short-end yields held up after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeated his support for a rate increase at the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting in his second day of testimony before Congress.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.