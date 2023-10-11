News & Insights

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury snapback continues, 10-year yield down 10 basis points

October 11, 2023 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasury yield dropped ten basis points on Wednesday, extending declines from the day before.

Bonds have received a safe haven bid due to the war in the Middle East and have also been supported by remarks from Federal Reserve policy makers reassuring markets that the central bank is done with its monetary tightening, as well as September's sharp sell off leaving bonds cheap.

The U.S 10 year yield US10YT=RR was down 10 bps at 4.5521%, its lowest in over a week, and set for a 26 basis points fall over the past five sessions.

The two year yield US2YT=RR was down just 3 basis points at 4.95%.

