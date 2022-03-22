TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries jump but a recession signal eases

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday but a key gauge that signals recession eased as traders weighed how fast interest rates will rise in coming months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled bond investors a day earlier.

Powell said on Monday the Fed needed to move "expeditiously" to combat high inflation and he raised the possibility of 50-basis-point hikes instead of six more 25-basis-point hikes this year that the U.S. central bank had outlined last week.

"The bond market is now fairly convinced of an aggressive policy stance from the Fed and will continue to see rates gravitate higher," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics.

"The markets will kind of settle down," she said. "They do that spike, they move aggressively and violently, and then there's a period of calm. So I foresee that, but it's going to be with higher rates."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR jumped 6.9 basis points to 2.386%. But the gap between its yield and that on two-year notes US2US10=RR widened to 21.8 basis points.

Earlier, the closely watched gap or yield curve, narrowed to just 13.56 basis points, a sharp flattening from the 2022 peak of 92 in January. An inverted curve, when the two-year's yield is higher than the 10-year, can signal an upcoming recession.

The market unlikely will go nearly as fast or as far in lifting rates as investors and economists predict, said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, in a note.

Markets overshoot and he pointed to the sell-off in two-year notes, whose annualized return this year through March 18 is -9.7%, the biggest loss since a 9.9% decline over 11 weeks ending in June 2008, he said.

"Neither the economy nor the stock market can handle as much tightening as what is currently priced in," LaVorgna said.

The market is pricing in a 72.2% probability that the Fed will hike the fed fund rates 50 basis points in May, with only 27.8% expecting a quarter percentage-point hike. Odds for a bigger hike jumped from just over 50% on Monday. FEDWATCH

Goldman Sachs expects the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points at both its May and June meetings, following Powell's hawkish remarks.

Powell alerted the market on Monday that the Fed might move more quickly than it has implied, but "we've priced in as much as we can at the short end for now," said Marvin Loh, global macro strategist at State Street.

"Whether we bear flatten or bull flatten, I’m of the view we’re going to see an inversion probably by the end of the summer," Loh said. "Whenever we invert more times than not you have a recession that comes up soon thereafter."

Two-year, five-year, 10-year and 30-year yields climbed on Tuesday to their highest levels since 2019.

The moves have unsettled broader markets, hitting rate-sensitive sectors such as technology while driving the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to a six-year low as higher yields draw investment from Japan. MKTS/GLOB

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3 basis points at 2.164%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.493%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.931%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 3.0% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.596%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Jacqueline Wong, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

