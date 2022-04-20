TREASURIES-U.S. real yield tests positive territory for 2nd straight day

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) touched two-year highs on Wednesday, briefly rising into positive territory for a second straight day.

The rise in TIPS yield -- essentially borrowing costs once inflation effects are stripped out -- poses another headwind for assets such as stocks. Risk assets have benefited from a long period of ultra-low bond yields but are now wobbling from the impact of higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine.

The 10-year TIPS yield, also known as the real U.S. yield, rose to as high as 0.035% US10YTIP=RR before dipping back to -0.04% as the London session wore on, marginally lower on the day.

Like nominal U.S. Treasury yields, TIPS yields have surged in the face of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, set on containing high inflation.

Ten-year TIPS yields are up 43 basis points so far this month and roughly 110 bps over a six-week period. Deutsche Bank noted that the only faster moves over such a short period were during the global financial crisis that began in 2007 and then amid the COVID-linked market mayhem in March 2020.

"Since March 8, we've seen a very rapid ascent in TIPS yields," said Richard McGuire, head of rates at Rabobank.

"It is a big deal, but as with inflation, what matters is the quality of the move and for us, this is the wrong type of rise in real yields and in part reflects uncertainty."

Real yields in the euro area have also risen this month but remain deeply negative DE10YIL=RR.

U.S. Treasury yields eased in London trade, down 3 bps on the day, having earlier touched 2.9810% -- the highest since late 2018 US10YT=RR.

Thirty-year bond yields held near 3% US30YT=RR, while two-year yields were down about 2.5 bps on the day at 2.57% US2YT=RR -- having also briefly touched its highest since late 2018.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)

