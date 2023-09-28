TREASURIES-U.S. prices mixed, long end still selling off after batch of data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were mixed on Thursday, with the long end of the curve continuing to sell off and pushing yields higher in the wake of economic data that overall depicted an economy that remained fairly stable, though showing some signs of slowing down.

U.S. 10-year yields hit a fresh 16-year high, rising for a fourth consecutive session. Since the Federal Reserve's decision on Sept. 20 to keep interest rates steady but maintain a hawkish stance, the 10-year yield has gained about 37 basis points.

Data showed the U.S. economy posted a fairly solid pace of growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an unrevised 2.1% annualized rate in the last quarter, according to the government's final GDP estimate for the period. That was in line with economists' expectations.

A second report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims rose 2,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 204,000 for the week ended Sept. 23. Economists had forecast 215,000 claims for the latest week.

U.S. pending home sales also weakened, falling more than expected. The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index fell 7.1% to 71.8 from July's revised 77.3. The decrease, the largest since September 2022, exceeded the median economist forecast for a 0.8% fall, according to a Reuters poll.

"That really pushed up the long end of the curve."

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a harbinger of recession when it's inverted, reduced its inversion to as low as -43.20 bps, the tightest spread since May. The curve was last at -45.9 bps.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was down 2.6 bps at 5.115%.

Overall, analysts said the shutdown if it happens would have limited impact on the Treasuries market, except for the fact that the release of economic data will be suspended as well, providing little visibility on how the economy is doing.

"The immediate impact is not significant. It doesn't really impact growth," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy, at TD Securities in New York.

"It affects growth over time. It certainly increases uncertainty since we won't get data releases."

September 28 Thursday 11:00AM New York / 1500 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3325

5.4796

-0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3225

5.56

-0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

5.1166

-0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-68/256

4.8937

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-158/256

4.7118

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-130/256

4.7219

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-220/256

4.6571

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-128/256

4.9729

0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-180/256

4.7752

0.042

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski)

