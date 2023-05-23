News & Insights

TREASURIES-U.S. one-month yields jump to fresh record high

May 23, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. one-month T-bills jumped to a fresh record high in London trade on Tuesday as concerns about the United States hitting its debt continued to weigh on financial markets.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement on Monday on how to raise the U.S. government's debt ceiling but vowed to keep talking.

There are less than two weeks before June 1, when the U.S. Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could be unable to pay all its debts.

Yields on 1-month T-bills US1MT=RR were last up 25 bps to 5.865% after hitting a new all-time high at 5.888%, according to Refintiv data.

