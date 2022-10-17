TREASURIES-U.S. long-term yields edge higher in choppy trading; gilts, Fed still in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve turned higher on Monday, in a flows-driven market with generally thin volume, as investor worries eased a bit after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan.

That injected an overall air of optimism in global markets after days of political and financial chaos.

U.S. yields traded lower across the curve earlier in the session, in tandem with UK bonds, but market flows became two-way driven from late morning to afternoon trading, analysts said.

"Liquidity is rather thin. Smaller flows have tended to move markets in recent days so that is may be contributing to the volatility and some of the turnaround," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

"Treasuries have been more or less linked to the UK in the last couple of weeks, especially on the long end of the curve, because of the volatility," he added.

Earlier in the global session, Hunt scrapped Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy on Monday, launching one of the biggest U-turns in British fiscal policy to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence. He said the planned tax cut changes would raise 32 billion pounds ($36 billion) every year.

Yields on UK 30-year gilts GB30YT=RR were down as much as more than 40 basis points (bps), but came off those lows to trade just 1.3 bps at 4.359%. The 20-year yield GB20YT=RR also rallied from steep falls to trade flat on the day at 4.457%.

U.S. Treasury yields also came off their lows.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.3 basis points at 4.019%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, remained inverted at -44.1 basis points, a day after hitting -54.7, its most inverted level in more than 22 years.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 4.9 basis points at 4.458%.

"I guess on the domestic side, nothing has really changed," said TD's Goldberg. "The Fed is still hawkish. They are telling you that will they keep hiking rates and that's not going to change ahead of the November meeting."

Bond investors were also keeping an eye on possible Treasury buybacks. On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department asked primary dealers of Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.

In practical terms, buybacks would be focused in less liquid off-the-run Treasuries in favor of larger auction sizes. Off-the-run Treasuries are Treasury bonds and notes issued before the most recent issuances.

"We suspect the process would look similar to QE (quantitative easing) in that there would be regularly scheduled operations in which the dealer community would participate," said BMO in a research note.

"However, unlike QE the funds that would be used to purchase the bonds would not be created by the Fed, but rather be excess cash already on hand at the Treasury Department. This would allow more nimble cash management and presumably a more stable front-end issuance regime."

October 17 Monday 3:09PM New York / 1909 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.705

3.79

0.067

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.1975

4.3455

0.034

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-157/256

4.4581

-0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

4.4528

-0.053

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-122/256

4.2429

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-92/256

4.1488

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-204/256

4.0166

0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-184/256

4.3016

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

82-104/256

4.0173

0.042

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.50 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.75 0.50

