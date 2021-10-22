TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields slip, inflation still in focus

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries edged lower on Friday after the benchmark 10-year note breached 1.7% overnight, while key market gauges of rising consumer prices kept pressing higher on concerns about inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.5 basis points to 1.670% after rising to a five-month high of 1.7064% late Thursday. The five-year, U.S. break-even inflation rate breached 3% in early trading, then slid.

The market in several weeks, if not sooner, will test the year's high hit March 30 of 1.776% on the 10-year Treasury, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

"If we get through that, all bets are off we're not going to see higher rates," di Galoma said. "Then we'll probably see 2% pretty quickly."

Rates are rising worldwide on a global supply crunch of semiconductor chips for the automotive industry, di Galoma said. The 10-year UK break-even rate hit a 25-year high of 4.29% earlier on Friday, he said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.1 basis points to 2.107%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 121.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.9 basis points at 0.455%.

The break-even rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.943%, after closing at 2.894% on Thursday, a year-high.

The 10-year TIPS break-even rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.663%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.588%.

Oct. 22 Friday 9:28AM New York / 1328 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.06

0.0609

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-155/256

0.4554

0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-134/256

0.7875

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-86/256

1.2237

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-74/256

1.5109

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-56/256

1.6695

-0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-156/256

2.0835

-0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-164/256

2.1069

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.50 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

