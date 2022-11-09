TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields rise before CPI, amid uncertain midterms result

By Amanda Cooper and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. yields on the long end of the curve rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as results for the midterm elections so far have not shown the widely-anticipated sweeping "red wave" Republican victory, leaving investors to focus on the upcoming inflation data.

U.S. yields also fell after a lackluster 10-year note auction, with demand affected by uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy and caution on the looming consumer price index report.

Control of Congress was up for grabs late on Wednesday, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, meaning it was unclear whether Republicans would crack the tenuous hold on power by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

On Tuesday, U.S. yields fell on some expectation of a Republican victory in both chambers that would result in a split government. Investors expect that a Republican majority would curtail Biden's ability to pursue expansive fiscal policy plans, a good scenario for bonds.

Using more fiscal measures would mean higher U.S. borrowings through more issuance of Treasuries. An increase in the supply of Treasuries would drive down their price and lift yields.

"There is a tiny chance that Democrats keep both chambers. If that were to be the case, you would have a situation where Congress would have more ability to ease from a fiscal perspective, which would put pressure on the Treasuries market," said Andrzej Skiba, head of U.S. fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

"However, the likelihood that Democrats hold on to the House of Representatives is very low," Skiba added.

While a Republican-controlled House, along with a Democratic president, would likely curb spending, it also could set the stage for another fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling next year - effectively leading to political gridlock.

In afternoon trading, yields on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR were up 2.5 basis points (bps) at 4.153%, while those on the two-year note US2YT=RR, which tend to reflect U.S. rate move expectations, were down 4 bps at 4.629%.

Not helping matters was a poorly-subscribed U.S. 10-year note auction. The $35 billion offering stopped at a high yield 4.140%, or about 4 basis points higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a premium in taking on the 10-year note.

Research firm Action Economics said the high yield was the highest since June 2008, while the rate miss was the largest since December 2009.

U.S. 30-year yields were up 5.4 bps at 4.314% US30YT=RR.

The more immediate focus though for investors was on Thursday's inflation report, which could shape Federal Reserve monetary policy in the months to come.

Thursday's report on the consumer price index is expected to show a year-on-year rise of 8%, moderating slightly from September's 8.3% rate, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, is forecast to have risen by 6.5%, up from 6.3% the month before.

"Unless we get a huge miss or it comes well under expectations, which we're not projecting, it'll just be one data point the Fed takes into consideration," Jonathan Mondillo, abrdn's head of North American fixed income, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.

"(Fed Chair Jerome) Powell was clear they're looking for more than just one data point before they hit the pause button or reverse course. It's an important data point of course, but given job growth, wage growth towards the upside, consumer still seems strong - it would take an awful lot for the Fed to reverse course at this stage."

The futures market currently shows investors believe the target federal funds rate will peak around 5.1% by next June, from a range between 3.75% and 4% right now, and the chances of a rise of 50 or 75 basis points are tilted in favor of a half-point increase next month. FEDWATCH

November 9 Wednesday 3:02PM New York/2002 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.1025

4.2031

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4525

4.6183

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-135/256

4.6278

-0.044

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-234/256

4.5309

-0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-72/256

4.2868

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-180/256

4.2164

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-212/256

4.1531

0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-20/256

4.5249

0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

78-8/256

4.318

0.058

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 0.00 Live election resultshttps://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-ELECTION/RESULTS/dwvkdgzdqpm/ (Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengalaru; Editing by Alison Williams, Will Dunham and Alex Richardson) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

