TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated prices rise as markets digest debt supply

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury prices rose on Thursday, as investors were relieved that the flood of debt supply from the government to finance various stimulus programs during the pandemic has been absorbed in the market fairly smoothly.

That said, the front-end of the curve has been under mild pressure ahead of the U.S. Treasury's announcement on auction sizes for two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes, as well as the sale of $12 billion in reopened 10-year TIPS.

"There's a little bit of relief that we got through the sale of the 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"The supply, with additional bills, notes, bonds, has all been well-received overall even though the Federal Reserve has trimmed its purchases."

Wednesday's auction of $20 billion in U.S. 20-year bonds, the first such sale since 1986, was considered a success even though the yield came just a little higher than market expectations at the bid deadline.

Analysts also said bonds were also well-bid as global equities fell amid growing tension between the United States and China on the origin of the novel coronavirus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected on Wednesday President Xi Jinping's claim that Beijing had acted with transparency after the outbreak in China, and said if Xi wanted to show that, he should hold a news conference and allow reporters to ask him anything they liked.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR was at 0.678% from 0.679% late on Wednesday.

A day after its maiden sale in more than three decades, U.S. 20-year bonds traded at 1.165% US20YT=RR, from 1.187% on Wednesday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.390%, down from 1.398% on Friday.

The yield curve flattened on Thursday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year narrowing to 50 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

May 21 Thursday 9:59 AM New York / 1359 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.14

0.142

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-233/256

0.1714

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-186/256

0.2171

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-44/256

0.3399

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

0.5184

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-140/256

0.672

-0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-184/256

1.3841

-0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.75 1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

