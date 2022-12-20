US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip as Japan loosens shackles on its yields

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

December 20, 2022 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Treasuries fell on Tuesday, especially at longer tenors, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly lifted a cap on 10-year yields and unleashed a sell-off across global bond markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose more than 10 basis points to a three-week high of 3.711%. Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR were last up 11 bps at 3.7297%.

Yields rise when bond prices fall. The Bank of Japan widened limits in which 10-year bond yields can move and they quickly surged near to the new ceiling of 0.5%. Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and currency strategy at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney said that triggered selling in bonds globally.

Bond yields in Korea and Australia, for example, also leapt.

Shorter-dated Treasury yields rose, but not as much. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose two basis points to 4.2806%. Five-year yields UIS5YT=RR rose seven basis points to 3.7819%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.