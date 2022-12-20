TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip as Japan loosens shackles on its yields

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Treasuries fell on Tuesday, especially at longer tenors, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly lifted a cap on 10-year yields and unleashed a sell-off across global bond markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose more than 10 basis points to a three-week high of 3.711%. Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR were last up 11 bps at 3.7297%.

Yields rise when bond prices fall. The Bank of Japan widened limits in which 10-year bond yields can move and they quickly surged near to the new ceiling of 0.5%. Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and currency strategy at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney said that triggered selling in bonds globally.

Bond yields in Korea and Australia, for example, also leapt.

Shorter-dated Treasury yields rose, but not as much. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose two basis points to 4.2806%. Five-year yields UIS5YT=RR rose seven basis points to 3.7819%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.