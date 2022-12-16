TREASURIES-U.S. bonds mixed as hawkish central banks trigger global sell-off

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Friday, with longer-term bond yields rising in line with global bonds, while short-term paper continued to challenge the Federal Reserve's guidance on protracted monetary policy tightening.

Volatility in U.S. government bond yields, which move inversely to prices and had fallen on Thursday, was also partly the result of thin trading ahead of the holiday season.

Treasury yields had declined on Thursday on the back of weak economic data and despite spiking bond yields in Europe, where the European Central Bank raised interest rates and signalled more hikes to come.

On Friday, benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were up three basis points (bps) to 3.48% and 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose by four basis points to 3.533%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were down about six basis points to 4.182%.

"This is a Friday and we're going into holiday season and, as a result, markets are fairly thin," said Greg Staples, head of Fixed Income North Americas at DWS Group.

"Maybe U.S. markets today are finally recognizing what is going on overseas in Europe," he added.

Global bond markets came under fresh selling pressure on Friday, a day after a slew of central banks jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation was not over.

The ECB delivered a 50-basis-point rate hike on Thursday, a day after the Fed did so, but its hawkish message triggered heavy selling across European bond markets. U.S. bond investors, instead, had stuck to the view that the U.S. central bank will soon have to pivot to a less aggressive stance due to a weakening economy, despite the Fed also striking a hawkish tone.

Fed policymakers may need to lift borrowing costs above the peak they penciled in just this week, and keep them at that higher level into 2024 to slow the labor market enough to squeeze high inflation out of the economy, two of them signaled on Friday.

The Fed on Wednesday projected borrowing costs will rise by an additional 75 basis points by the end of 2023, taking the fed funds rate, which now stands in the 4.25%-4.50% range, to around 5.1%. Fed funds futures traders, however, bet the policy rate will reach a high of about 4.8% next year and that the U.S. central bank will start cutting rates in late 2023. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 44.6 this month from a final reading of 46.4 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would be at 47.

Treasury yields shed three to four basis points just after the data was released, as signs of a weakening economy back market expectations that the Fed could start cutting rates sooner than when its officials currently forecast.

Separately, speculators' bearish bets on five-year U.S. Treasury note futures grew in the week ending Dec. 13 to their largest since 2008, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Net shorts on 10-year Treasury futures were the biggest since August this year, while bearish bets on two-year note futures decreased to their smallest levels since early November.

December 16 Friday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.19

4.2916

-0.035

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5175

4.6849

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-150/256

4.1825

-0.065

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-70/256

3.9021

-0.053

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-42/256

3.6156

-0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-208/256

3.5778

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-92/256

3.4804

0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-200/256

3.729

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-144/256

3.5338

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.50 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 0.25 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton and Paul Simao) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

