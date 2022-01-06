TREASURIES-U.S. bond selloff extends as Fed members ponder asset sales

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose along the curve on Thursday, as traders narrowed the odds on an early hike in U.S. interest rates and braced for the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting its bond holdings.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which track near-term rate expectations, rose nearly 3 basis points (bps) to a 22-month high of 0.8580%. At the long end, 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose by a similar margin to a 10-week peak of 2.1220%.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 1.4 bps to 1.7140%, the highest level since April 2021.

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting, published on Wednesday, hinted they might raise rates as early as March, when analysts had thought May or June were more likely.

Some participants also thought it could be appropriate to start reeling in the size of the central bank's balance sheet - underscoring a big shift in policymakers' tone over recent months as inflation has remained surprisingly hot.

"After pussyfooting around the start of tapering for months, the Fed theme changed rapidly to faster tapering, and earlier and more rate hikes," said Rabobank strategist Philip Marey.

"Now we can add earlier and faster balance sheet reduction."

Fed funds futures 0#FF: imply an almost 80% chance of a rise to 0.25% at the March Fed meeting, and rates around 0.80% by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

Thursday's moves add to a fairly calamitous start to 2022 for the U.S. bond market, which analysts said could be a warning shot for other asset classes and especially emerging markets' investments.

Ten and 30-year yields are up more than 21 bps so far this week and two-year yields are up more than 12 bps. Five-year yields US5YT=RR rose just over 3 bps to a 23-month high of 1.4640% in Asia on Thursday and are up about 20 bps this week.

"I think the catalyst is the allusion (in the minutes) to quantitative tightening relatively soon," said Mizuho Bank economist Vishnu Varathan in Singapore, adding the sharp moves send a "watch out" signal to broader markets. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

