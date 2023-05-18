News & Insights

TREASURIES-U.S. bond 10-year yields hit highest in over two weeks, debt ceiling in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 18, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Thursday as investors gauged the progress in Washington on raising the debt ceiling, with benchmark 10-year yields hitting their highest in over two weeks.

President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said they were determined to reach a deal and would start direct negotiations on the $31.4 trillion debt limit.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR hit its highest since May 1 at 3.596%. It was last up 1 basis point (bp) at 3.587%, after rising slightly on Wednesday.

"The possibility of a horrific U.S. default, which was already exceptionally low, has just got slightly lower," said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors.

"It was a classic 'risk on' day (on Wednesday), where risk assets rallied, and front end bond yields went up a bit."

The 2-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was up just 1 bp at 4.161%, close to Wednesday's three-week high of 4.177%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The cost of insuring U.S. debt against a default meanwhile fell slightly on Thursday, although was still higher compared to a month earlier.

U.S. 5-year sovereign credit default swaps fell just 1 basis point to 67 bps, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That compared to 46 bps a month earlier.

Yields on U.S. Treasury bills - or very short-dated bonds - rose, according to Refinitiv and Tradeweb data.

Refinitiv data showed that the yield on the 1-month T-bill US1MT=RR was up around 20 bps at 5.699%, although analysts cautioned that T-bill yields were volatile and trading was thin.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

