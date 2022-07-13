TREASURIES-U.S. benchmark yield curve inversion is largest in nearly 22 years as recession fears rise

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield curve on Wednesday posted its largest inversion since November 2000, as investors priced in a full percentage point of Federal Reserve tightening this month that could push the world's largest economy into recession.

Expectations that the Fed would hike by 100 basis points (bps), more than the 75 bps priced in on Tuesday, at its July 26-27 meeting, came after a report showing the annual U.S. inflation rate reached a more than 40-year peak in June.

The inversion on the U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB accelerated on Wednesday to as much as 24.40 basis points, the most inverted in nearly 22 years, Refinitiv data showed.

Yield curve inversions are widely seen as precursors to recessions.

U.S. Treasury yields also fell from five-year notes to 30-year bonds in choppy trading.

"The difficult situation is that the Fed is forced to react to this strong inflation data to prevent inflation expectations from moving too much higher," said Brian Smedley, chief economist and head of macroeconomic and investment research at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

"At the same time, the forward-looking indicators on the economic outlook have deteriorated rapidly. They're hiking aggressively into an economic slowdown," he added.

The Labor Department data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase in more than four decades. On a monthly basis, the rise in headline CPI was 1.3%. The so-called "core" CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.9% year-on-year.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, surged to a four-week high of 3.215% and was last up nearly 9 bps at 3.129% US2YT=RR.

U.S. fed funds futures 0#FF: on Wednesday priced in 54% 0% chance of a 100-bps hike at the Fed meeting later this month, from 0.2% before the CPI data, according to Refinitiv's FedWatch FEDWATCH.

The CME's FedWatch, on the other hand, showed an even higher probability of 82%, compared with 7.6% on Tuesday.

By the end of the year, the futures market has factored in a fed funds rate of 3.65% after the data, from 3.41% just before. The current fed funds rate is at 1.58%. FEDWATCH

"The Fed is going to continue to be aggressive, and right now the Fed is not your friend at least from an investor standpoint," said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist, at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields was last down 5.2 bps at 2.904% US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields fell 6.3 bps to 3.074% US30YT=RR, following a relatively strong auction of the long bond.

The reopened 30-year bond sale stopped at 3.115%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline. The bid-to-cover ratio, a demand metric, was at 2.44, the highest since March.

Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, took down 73.2%, a record high that was roughly five percentage points higher than the average of the last four months, Jefferies wrote in a research note after the auction.

In other parts of the U.S. Treasuries market, U.S. breakeven inflation rates 0#USBEI=RR, bond market measures of investors' expectations on the pace of the rise in prices, rose across the board. The largest increases were on the short end of the curve, with one-year breakevens up 10.6 bps to 3.29% USBEI1Y=RR , while those on two-year TIPS were up 6.5 bps at 2.965% USBEI2Y=RR

Breakeven inflation is the difference between the yield on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and nominal Treasuries, and had declined across the curve, from one-year to 30-year maturities over the last few months.

July 13 Wednesday 3:48PM New York / 1948 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.35

2.3969

0.192

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.86

2.9423

0.174

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-193/256

3.1299

0.087

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-160/256

3.1319

0.052

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-22/256

3.0126

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-152/256

2.9945

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-184/256

2.9078

-0.050

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-160/256

3.3452

-0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-44/256

3.0717

-0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.00 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Herb lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.