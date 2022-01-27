TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yields surge on Fed rate hike prospects, curve flattens

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. yields on the shorter end of the curve soared on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell flagged multiple interest rate increases this year, citing the economy's strong labor market and persistently high inflation.

The surge in short-term yields and a corresponding decline in long-term rates flattened the yield curve, as traders braced for imminent rate hikes.

The U.S. 2-year yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, surged to 1.208% US2YT=RR, a nearly two-year peak.

The U.S. 5-year yield, which is also an indicator of the market's rate outlook, climbed to 1.701% US5YT=RR overnight, the highest since December 2019. But 5-year yields have since traded little changed at 1.6518%.

Traders in the fed funds futures market 0#FF: moved to price in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of Powell's remarks on Wednesday, as the Fed held interest rates steady at its monetary policy meeting.

Prior to the Fed meeting, rate futures showed about four rate increases for 2022.

For the March meeting, fed funds futures have factored in about 30 basis points of tightening, while a 50-basis point hike implied a 20% probability.

Powell on Wednesday said there is "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market that is by so many measures historically tight."

"The Fed could hike four to five times this year and that's not horrendous because it is expected. What they decide to do this year is not all that important, except as to how it sets up for next year," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"If the rate hikes this year are not enough and the Fed has to keep raising rates again in 2023 because everything they have seen in inflation from just six weeks ago makes them more nervous, that's a problem," he added.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 2-year yields were last up nearly 8 basis points to 1.1683%, while 5-year yields were up 1 basis point at 1.6550%.

A solid $53 billion U.S. 7-year note auction also added to bids on the longer end of the curve. The high yield was 1.769%, lower than the expected level at the bid deadline, suggesting strong demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, another measure of appetite for the debt, was 2.36, higher than the 2.28 average.

Post-auction, U.S. 7-year note yields slipped 3 basis points to 1.7699 US7YT=RR.

The benchmark 10-year yield slid 5 basis points to 1.8119%US10YT=RR, while 30-year yields dropped 8 basis points to 2.1016% US30YT=RR.

The 2-year and 10-year yield curve flattened to 62.8 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the narrowest since late November. Another yield curve measure, the spread between 5-year and 30-year yields declined as well, to 42.4 basis points US5US30=TWEB, the flattest in two weeks.

January 27 Thursday 2:45PM New York/1945 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.205

0.208

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.4225

0.4293

0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-102/256

1.1803

0.089

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-48/256

1.4058

0.065

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-70/256

1.6518

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-104/256

1.7748

-0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-44/256

1.803

-0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-88/256

2.1656

-0.065

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-88/256

2.0856

-0.080

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.00 1.25 UST yield spreadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KNAcmb (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam and and Kevin Buckland in Tokro; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.