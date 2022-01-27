US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yields surge on Fed hike prospects, curve flattens

U.S. yields on the shorter end of the curve soared on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged multiple interest rate increases this year, citing the economy's strong labor market and persistently high inflation.

    * U.S. 2-year yield hits highest since Feb. 2020
    * U.S. 5-year yield rises to highest since December 2019
    * U.S. yield curve flattens
    * Fed funds futures price in nearly five hikes for 2022
    * Fed funds price in 20% chance of 50-bps Fed hike in March

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. yields on the shorter end
of the curve soared on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell flagged multiple interest rate increases this
year, citing the economy's strong labor market and persistently
high inflation.
    The surge in short-term yields and a corresponding decline
in long-term rates flattened the yield curve, as traders braced
for imminent rate hikes. The 2-year and 10-year yield curve
flattened to 61.0 basis points <US2US10=TWEB> on Thursday, the
narrowest spread since November 2020. 
    The U.S. 2-year yield, which reflects interest rate
expectations, surged to 1.208% <US2YT=RR>, a nearly two-year
peak. 
    The U.S. 5-year yield, which is also an indicator of the
market's rate outlook, climbed to 1.701% <US5YT=RR> overnight,
the highest since December 2019. But the rise in 5-year yields
has been contained in the U.S. session.
    Traders in the fed funds futures market <0#FF:> moved to
price in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of
Powell's remarks on Wednesday, starting with the March meeting.
Futures have factored in about 30 basis points of tightening.
    A 50-basis point hike showed a 20% probability in rate
futures.    
    Prior to Wednesday's Fed policy decision, rate futures
indicated about four rate increases for 2022.
    Powell on Wednesday said there is "quite a bit of room to
raise interest rates without threatening the labor market that
is by so many measures historically tight." [nW1N2SF00Y]
     "The Fed could hike four to five times this year, and
that's not horrendous because it is expected. What they decide
to do this year is not all that important, except as to how it
sets up for next year," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist,
at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    "If the rate hikes this year are not enough and the Fed has
to keep raising rates again in 2023 because everything they have
seen in inflation from just six weeks ago makes them more
nervous, that's a problem," he added.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 2-year yields were last up nearly
10 basis points at 1.1882%, while 5-year yields were up 1.5
basis points at 1.6599%.
    A solid $53 billion U.S. 7-year note auction also added to
bids on the longer end of the curve. The high yield was 1.769%,
lower than the expected level at the bid deadline, suggesting
strong demand.
    The bid-to-cover ratio, another measure of appetite for the
debt, was 2.36, higher than the 2.28 average. [nAQN0CU95P]
    Post-auction, U.S. 7-year note yields slipped roughly 3
basis points to 1.7735 <US7YT=RR>.
    The benchmark 10-year yield slid 4 basis points to
1.8012%<US10YT=RR>, while 30-year yields dropped 8 basis points
to 2.0907% <US30YT=RR>.
    Another yield curve measure, the spread between 5-year and
30-year yields, also flattened to 42 basis points
<US5US30=TWEB>, the tightest gap in two weeks.
    "The market isn't willing to fade the Fed's renewed
hawkishness, but there is growing apprehension of how it impacts
risk assets and the real economy," said BMO Capital in a
research note.
    
    January 27 Thursday 4:52PM New York / 2152 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.205        0.208     0.008
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.4325       0.4395    0.049
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-97/256    1.1902    0.099
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-38/256    1.4194    0.078
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     99-60/256    1.6599    0.015
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    97-108/256   1.7723    -0.028
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     96-48/256    1.8012    -0.045
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      97-100/256   2.1627    -0.068
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     95-56/256    2.0914    -0.075
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -17.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
