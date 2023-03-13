TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year Treasury yields slide as big rate-hike bets drop after SVB

March 13 - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Monday, as investors drastically scaled back the odds of a big rate increase this month from the Federal Reserve after the collapse of tech-sector lender Silicon Valley Bank.

U.S. banking regulators pledged the day before to ensure depositors at the now-shuttered Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their funds, while on Monday, HSBC HSBA.A said it would acquire SVB's UK unit.

Goldman Sachs said the Fed would not raise rates next week at all, capping the biggest rally for short-dated Treasuries in over 20 years.

Yields on the 2-year Treasury US2YT=RR fell 15 basis points to 4.437%, their lowest since early February, in European trading, having fallen by as much as 25 bps overnight.

The 10-year Treasury yield was last flat at 3.703% US10YT=RR.

Two-year bond yields are down around 60 bps since Thursday in their biggest three-day decline since 2002.

Money markets show investors fully expect a 25-basis point rise from the Fed when it meets on March 22, with zero chance of 50 bps now priced in.

