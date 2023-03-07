TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year/10-year yield curve inversion deepens after Powell remarks

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Shorter-term Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday, while a part of the yield curve saw its deepest inversion in more than 40 years, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive in its rate hike path.

Powell told the Senate Banking Committee the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in light of recent strong data and that it is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation.

"Powell is explicitly talking about a higher target for interest rates. This is something that the market has been talking about but obviously hasn't been fully priced in," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The idea that rates are going to be higher for longer is going to be a headwind for stocks and bonds," he said. "A lot of people have been expecting this would be the case but hearing it directly from Powell is a little different to inferring it from the data."

While shorter-dated yields rose, the reverse was true of longer-dated Treasuries, and the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1.9 basis points at 3.964%.

That led to a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR inverting to a negative 102.7 basis points, its deepest since September 1981. Such an inversion is seen as a reliable recession indicator.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 3.3 basis points at 3.879%.

An auction of $40 billion in three-year notes US3YT=RR was seen as solid, according to mararticipants, with demand for the debt at 2.73 times the notes on sale.

Yields have steadily climbed in recent weeks after the January jobs report and other economic data pointed to a labor market that remains tight, which increased expectations the Fed will have to maintain its path of rate hikes as inflation remains stubbornly high.

The February jobs report due on Friday is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 203,000, according to economists polled by Reuters, after the much stronger than expected 517,000 jobs reported in January.

Fed funds futures were now pricing in more than a 50% chance for a 50 basis-point hike at the central bank's March 22 policy announcement. FEDWATCH

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.647%, after closing at 2.764% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.405%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.4% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York Editing by Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis)

