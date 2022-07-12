TREASURIES-U.S. 2/10 yield curve hits largest inversion since at least March 2010

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve on Tuesday posted the largest inversion since at least 2010, as investors fretted about the world's largest economy tipping into recession amid continued aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

That curve remained inverted for a fifth consecutive day, with the two-year yield exceeding that of the 10-year by as much as 12 basis points US2US10=TWEB. That's the largest inversion since at least March 2010, according to Refinitiv data. It was last at -10.5 bps.

Other banks saw a slightly different level of inversion for the 2/10 spread. BMO Capital said the 2s/10s pushed as low as -10 bps, the most inverted spread since February 2007.

Inversions are typical precursors to recessions. The 2/10 inversions, for instance, preceded the last eight recessions, including 10 of the last 13, BoFA Securities analysts said in an earlier research report.

The spread between the yield on 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes US3MUS10Y=RR this month has also started narrow after steepening for most of the year. That curve, which some say is a more reliable indicator of incoming recession, flattened by as much as 69.31 bps, the tightest spread since July 2021.

"We are seeing some weaker economic numbers in some areas, not all of them. It's reflecting the hiking pressure from the Fed," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James, in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The 3-month/10 year is rapidly catching up to the 2/10. Once they catch up, or at least get closer, then we're a lot closer to recession.

The last time the 3-month/10-year curve inverted was in February 2020. A month later, the Fed cut the benchmark overnight lending rate to near zero as the coronavirus pandemic wrought economic havoc around the world."

U.S. Treasury yields also headed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, as growth slowdown concerns continued to funnel investors to safe-haven government bonds.

In early afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were down 3 bps, at 2.957% US10YT=RR.

The U.S. 10-year auction showed soft results, with a high yield of 2.96%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting that investors demanded a higher premium to hold the benchmark note.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.34. That's the lowest since December 2020 USAUCTION26, according to Refinitiv data.

Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, took down 61.3% of the auction, about 5.5 percentage points less than the four-auction average coming into today, according to Jefferies in a research note.

Wells Fargo rates strategist Zachary Griffiths, in a research note on Tuesday, said that U.S. 10-year notes have become less attractive to foreigners on an FX-adjusted basis.

Griffiths added that 10-year Treasuries currently offer a euro-based investor roughly 100-bps less than the 10-year German bund when hedging the first three months of FX risk.

In other maturities, U.S. 30-year bond yields were down 4 bps at 3.139% US30YT=RR

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields slipped 2.3 bps to 3.045% US2YT=RR.

July 12 Tuesday 1:20PM New York / 1720 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.165

2.2073

0.036

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.7025

2.778

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

3.045

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

3.0851

-0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-16/256

3.0178

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-100/256

3.0269

-0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-72/256

2.9595

-0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-16/256

3.3847

-0.046

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-232/256

3.1391

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.00 0.25

