TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields soar to two-year high on Fed hike, balance sheet outlook

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yield soared to a two-year high on Friday, as a mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that showed fewer-than-expected new jobs created in December was viewed as good enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at its March meeting.

The U.S. 10-year yield rose to 1.801% US10YT=RR, the highest since January 2020.

U.S. 10-year yields have gained about 25 basis points this week, on track for its best weekly rise since September 2019.

A big part of the jump in yields was the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday, which suggested an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike and the possibility that the Fed may cut its bond holdings sooner than many initially thought.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who is not a voter this year, on Friday weighed in on the balance sheet debate. She said she could see the Fed shrinking its more than $8 trillion balance sheet soon after it has raised rates once or twice.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: imply a roughly 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by March, and more than three rate hikes by the end of the year. FEDWATCH.

"As we tear apart what happened to the 10-year yield this week, there is obviously the possibility that Fed raises interest rates sooner," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"But we also saw a 10 basis-point impact from increased bond supply from corporates, governments, quasi-governments around the world and also the Fed pulling back some of its support. Back in December, people did not actually think the Fed may use the balance sheet as a more aggressive monetary policy tool this year."

On the shorter-end of the curve, U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields, which reflect the market's interest rate outlook, rose to their highest levels since March and January 2020, respectively.

U.S. 30-year yields, meanwhile, scaled new 11-week peaks.

The yields surged after a U.S. jobs report that showed some positive elements, such as the decline in the unemployment rate and an increase in wage growth.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 400,000 and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, underscoring tightening labor market conditions, while theaverage hourly earnings rose 0.6% in December, up from 0.4% the previous month.

In early afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were last up 2.7 basis points at 1.7602%.

"Based on our analysis, we should get a lot of two-way activity in the mid-1.80s," said FHN's Vogel. "It makes far more sense for 10s to hang around the 1.70s area or go into the mid-1.80s as the next central clearing point."

U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RR hit a fresh 11-week peak of 2.145%, and was last up 1 basis point at 2.1057%.

U.S. 2-year yields rose to 0.908% US2YT=RR, the highest since March 2020, and were last down 1.6 basis points at 0.8661%.

U.S. 5-year yields advanced to its highest since January 2020 of 1.525%. They were last up 2 basis points at 1.4971% US5YT=RR.

One measure of the U.S. yield curve, meanwhile, flattened for a third straight session on Friday, suggesting that investors are prepping for looming rate hikes that should push short-term yields higher. The gap between 5-year and 30-yields hit 57.9 basis points US5US30=TWEB, the flattest since mid-December.

January 7 Friday 1:47PM New York / 1847 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2375

0.2411

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-199/256

0.8641

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-148/256

1.1468

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-212/256

1.4954

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-236/256

1.6922

0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-136/256

1.7602

0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-168/256

2.1456

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-228/256

2.1064

0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

