TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields rise to 14-year high on agggresive rate hike outlook

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008, as investors largely shrugged off a weak housing report and expected the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in tightening rates.

U.S. 10-year yields rose to 4.136% US10YT=RR, their highest since July 2008 and were last up near 13 basis points (bps) at 4.127%. U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RR also surged to 4.147%, its strongest level since July 2011. They last traded nearly 11 bps higher at 4.13%

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields soared to a 15-year peak of 2.556% and were last up 11.3 bps at 4.55% US2YT=RR.

UK and European bond yields were also higher on the day, in line with those on U.S. Treasuries.

"It's not a good day for risk appetite, except for selected commodities," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tenn.

"We are still stumbling our way - particularly on a day when there is no compelling data. Investors are trading on sentiment, worries, and just the uncertainty as to what the Fed is going to do in a couple of weeks."

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari added fuel to the fire on Wednesday by saying that underlying inflation pressures probably have not peaked yet, although the surge in overall prices may have hit its high point.

He noted late on Tuesday the Fed may need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising.

Fed funds futures have priced in a 91% chance of a 75 bps rate rise in November, and a roughly 75% probability of another 75 bps increase in December. FEDWATCH

A poor U.S. housing report did not deter investors from selling bonds. Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. housing starts dropped 8.1% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.439 million units last month. Data for August was revised down to a rate of 1.566 million units from the previously reported 1.575 million units.

"The market ignored the data. The Fed will still raise rate by 75 basis points next month and rates are going to go a lot higher in the U.S. and internationally," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

He expects the 10-year yield to peak around 4.6% in the first half of 2023 and stay rangebound for the rest of that year.

Higher U.S. yields also followed the Bank of England's (BoE)decision late on Tuesday to start reducing its gilt holdings from Nov. 1.

Data showing UK inflation at a 40-year high and another round of hawkish comments from Fed officials added to unease over rising interest rates and high inflation.

Also on Wednesday, the Treasury auctioned $12 billion in reopened U.S. 20-year bonds, with lackluster results, a letdown after a stellar September auction.

The auction cleared at 4.395%, up about 2.5 bps, from the expected rate at the bid deadline, even after the 20-year bond had been sold off significantly during the session. Investors demanded a premium to take on the bond.

Bids totalled $20 billion for a 2.50 bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, which was lower than the 2.65 ratio in September, but higher than 2.30 in August.

"It is especially disappointing given record cheapness in the yield," Action Economics wrote in a blog after the auction.

October 19 Wednesday 3:30PM New York / 1930 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.9

3.9935

0.059

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3075

4.4646

0.059

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-113/256

4.5521

0.115

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-34/256

4.5637

0.137

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99

4.3515

0.136

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-184/256

4.2575

0.139

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-236/256

4.1335

0.136

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-160/256

4.3922

0.109

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-176/256

4.1323

0.111

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Angus MacSwan and Deepa Babington) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

