TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields rise back above 1.60%

March 12 (Reuters) - The selloff on U.S. Treasuries resumed on Friday, with yields on benchmark 10-year notesrising back above 1.60% to aproach the one-year highs touched last week.

The yield, which had already been rising during Asian trading, accelerated its rise at the start of the London session and rose above 1.60% for the first time in four sessions. By 0925 GMT it was up seven basis points on the dayUS10YT=RR.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries also rose as much as eight bps to 2.371%, the highest in over two weeks. US30YT=RR

U.S. Treasuries have led a selloff on global bond markets in recent weeks on expectations that economic growth and inflation are set to rebound on back of vast U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Ten-year yields had hit a one-week low of 1.475% early on Thursday but rose above 1.5% after data indicated a recovering jobs market.

Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING said Thursday's hefty Treasury sales calendar -- $24 bln of 30-year bonds -- might still be weighing on the market, alongside a $25 billion, nine-part corporate bond from Verizon.

The auction outcome was mixed, with the Verizon deal seen to have pressured the market. Wall Street dealers typicaly sell Treasuries as a hedge to lock in borrowing costs on such bond issues.

Once the bond is sold, dealers would usually buy Treasuries to exit the "rate lock".

But Bouvet noted that "on the net, it might not happen if buyers of the Verizon bonds decide to hedge against higher rates."

"Generally, I think we’re going to see a lot of non-rates accounts waking up to the rates risk in their portfolio. That hedging flows is another factor that will push rates up."

