TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields retreat from 3% level ahead of Fed policy decision

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dhara Ranasinghe

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields backed off the 3% level on Tuesday, as the steep sell-off drew buyers and prompted investors to cover short positions ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to deliver an aggressive 50 basis-point interest-rate hike to contain soaring inflation.

Traders said volume was roughly about 60% of the average daily turnover, as many Asian markets are closed due to the Golden Week holiday.

U.S. yields from two-year notes to 30-year bonds were lower on the day, as the market also braced for the launch of the Fed's quantitative tightening that will reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet by about $95 billion per month.

"From a straight nominal yield perspective, bonds do look more attractive as compared to their recent relative yields although it could certainly be argued that we haven't seen real yield levels since 2016-2018ish given the Fed's activeness in buying U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

"With inflation rising and inflation expectations and wage pressures maintaining firm, we could see the market force rates higher to reflect a sticker inflationary backdrop. I'm a little nervous about this being the case," he added.

Traders also said there was some spill-over selling as well of Treasuries after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected 25 basis points and flagged prospects of more hikes to contain rising inflationary pressures.

The benchmark 10-year Australian yield surged 14 basis points to 3.41% AU10YT=RR in the wake of the RBA decision.

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down 6 basis points at 2.934%, having pushed above the key psychological level on Monday for the first time since late 2018 US10YT=RR.

Tuesday's high for the 10-year yield matched Monday's peak.

Overall moves in the U.S. bond market were relatively modest, suggesting some caution ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting that starts on Tuesday.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields were little changed at 2.729% <US2YT=RR>. U.S. five-year yields were down 5 bps at 2.970%US5YT=RR.

Yields on 10-year inflation linked bonds, known as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), touched their highest level since March 2020 at around 0.19% US10YTIP=RR, having surged almost 30 bps over the last two trading sessions.

Except for extraordinary periods such as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 or the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, this move joins the ranks of the five steepest two-day advances in the past 25 years for real or inflation-adjusted yields, UniCredit said in a note.

UniCredit added that the near 135 bps surge in 10-year real yields since early November matches the total increase during the Fed's 2004-2006 tightening cycle and exceeds the total increase during the 1999/2000 and 2015/19 rate-hike cycles.

Money market futures tied to the Fed's policy rate show heavy bets on the fed funds rate hitting about 2.8% by the end of the year, compared with the current 0.33% level. Rate futures also priced in about 250 bps of tightening in 2022 FEDWATCH.

May 3 Tuesday 10:30 A.M. New York / 1430 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.905

0.9197

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.4125

1.4424

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-143/256

2.7294

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-46/256

2.9171

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-252/256

2.9705

-0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-72/256

2.9897

-0.055

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-16/256

2.9322

-0.064

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-8/256

3.1957

-0.084

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-120/256

2.9903

-0.071

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jan Harvey and Marguerita Choy) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

