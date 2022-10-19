TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit more than 14-year high on aggressive Fed view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dhara Ranasinghe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008, as investors largely shrugged off a weak housing report and expected the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in tightening rates.

U.S. 10-year yields rose to 4.123% US10YT=RR, their highest since July 2008 and were last up 9.6 basis points (bps) at 4.096%. U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RR also surged to 4.102%, its strongest level since July 2011. They last traded 7.2 bps higher at 4.0922

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields soared to a 15-year peak of 2.537% and were last up 8.5 bps at 4.5244% US2YT=RR

A poor U.S. housing report did not deter investors from selling bonds. Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. housing starts dropped 8.1% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.439 million units last month. Data for August was revised down to a rate of 1.566 million units from the previously reported 1.575 million units.

"The market is ignoring the data. The Fed will still raise rate by 75 basis points next month and rates are going to go a lot higher in the U.S. and internationally," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

Fed funds futures have priced in 91% chance of a 75 bps rate rise in November, and another 75 bps increase in December. FEDWATCH

Shipley expects the 10-year yield to peak around 4.6% in the first half of 2023 and then stay rangebound for the rest of that year.

Higher U.S. yields also followed the Bank of England's decision late on Tuesday (BoE) to start reducing its gilt holdings from Nov. 1.

Data showing UK inflation at a 40-year high and another round of hawkish comments from Fed officials added to unease over rising interest rates and high inflation.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said late on Tuesday the Fed may need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising.

Later on Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $12 billion in reopened U.S. 20-year bonds, $2 billion smaller than the last reopening. The auctions have been reduced by $12 billion since the third quarter of 2021.

Thomas Simons, money market economist, at Jefferies expects a lackluster auction.

"Although recent news of Treasury considering a buyback program offers some hope that 20-year bonds will trade better in the future, the reality is that it is going to take a very long time before these purchases take place, if they ever do at all," Simons wrote in a research note.

"For now, this point on the curve continues to struggle with poor liquidity."

October 19 Wednesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.895

3.9884

0.054

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3025

4.4593

0.053

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-126/256

4.5244

0.087

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-56/256

4.5324

0.105

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-26/256

4.3283

0.113

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-222/256

4.2323

0.113

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-36/256

4.1043

0.106

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-224/256

4.3714

0.088

30-year bond US30YT=RR

81-24/256

4.1048

0.084

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.75 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Angus MacSwan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

