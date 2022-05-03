TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields fall from 3% as markets await large Fed hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields backed off the 3% level on Tuesday, as the recent steep sell-off drew buyers and prompted investors to cover short positions ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to deliver an aggressive 50 basis-point interest-rate hike to contain soaring inflation.

Traders said volume was roughly about 60% of the average, as many Asian markets are closed due to the Golden Week holiday.

"Traders are more than likely closing profitable positions to take some risk off the table," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "After all, the bond market could rally or sell off further when the Fed information hits the tape."

U.S. yields from five-year notes to 30-year bonds were lower on the day, as the market also braced for the launch of the Fed's quantitative tightening that will reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet by about $95 billion per month.

"The policy statement is expected to reinforce the Fed’s message that its primary goal is to bring inflation down 'expeditiously,'"said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

"So far, there are only tentative signs of easing inflation pressures. Inflation will likely begin to ebb later in the year as growth slows, but it's starting from such a high level and is so far from the 2% target that the Fed will want to see much lower readings before considering easing upon tightening."

Traders said there was some spill-over selling of Treasuries after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected 25 basis points and flagged prospects of more hikes to contain rising inflationary pressures.

The benchmark 10-year Australian yield rose 2 basis points to 3.40% AU10YT=RR in the wake of the RBA decision.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down 4 basis points at 2.957%, having pushed above the key 3%psychological level on Monday for the first time since late 2018 US10YT=RR.

Tuesday's high of 3.01% for the 10-year yield matched Monday's peak.

Overall moves in the U.S. bond market were relatively modest, suggesting some caution ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting that started on Tuesday.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields were up 4 bps at 2.770% US2YT=RR. U.S. five-year yields were flat to slightly lower at 2.997%US5YT=RR.

Yields on 10-year inflation linked bonds, known as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), touched their highest level since March 2020 around 0.19% US10YTIP=RR, having surged almost 30 bps over the last two trading sessions.

Except for extraordinary periods such as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 or the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, this move joins the ranks of the five steepest two-day advances in the past 25 years for real or inflation-adjusted yields, UniCredit said in a note.

Money market futures tied to the Fed's policy rate show heavy bets on the fed funds rate hitting 2.9% by the end of the year, compared with the current 0.33% level. Rate futures also priced in more than 250 bps of cumulative hikes in 2022 FEDWATCH.

May 3 Tuesday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.9125

0.9273

0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.435

1.4656

0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-125/256

2.7661

0.035

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-24/256

2.9479

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-216/256

3.0012

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-16/256

3.0248

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-220/256

2.9575

-0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-220/256

3.2085

-0.072

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-56/256

3.0044

-0.057

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.50 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jan Harvey, Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.