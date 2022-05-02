TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield tops 3% for 1st time in over three years; Fed meeting looms

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets.

The 10-year yield is an important barometer for mortgage rates and other financial instruments. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic.

The process of unwinding those purchases is called "quantitative tightening."

The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as reveal its balance sheet plan. Some Fed officials have said that the balance sheet run-off may start next month, at the latest.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields touched a peak of 3.01% on Monday, and were last up 10 basis points at 2.9905% US10YT=RR.

"The biggest question among investors is: What is the high in rates? Because if you look at it from a long-term perspective, 3% in the 10-year is actually starting to look attractive," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

But "even though rates are attractive, they can be even more attractive tomorrow. A lot of investors are sidelined because of this enormous volatility and this fear that if rates continue rising at least in the near term that is sure to inflict more pain," he added.

Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in at least three 50 basis-point increases this year, with 249 basis points in cumulative hikes. FEDWATCH

By the end of 2022, the market has priced in a fed funds rate of 2.8%, compared with the current 0.33%.

U.S. 30-year yields also hit multi-year peaks on Monday, rising to 3.074% US30YT=RR, the highest since March 2019. The yield was last up 11 basis points at 3.058%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields, which tend to reflect Fed rate expectations, rose 2 basis points to 2.725% US2YT=RR.

On Monday, data showed growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in April. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 55.4 last month from 57.1 in March.

The U.S. data had only marginal impact on Treasuries.

In other parts of the Treasury market, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) turned positive again on Monday, hitting 0.188%, its highest since March 2020. It was last up 17 basis points at 0.170%, the largest daily rise since February 2021. US10YTIP=RR.

"We're more on board with a real rate-driven repricing in 10s as opposed to a sell-off that is a function of higher inflation expectations and have been encouraged to see that in a similar fashion to last week, 10-year breakevens once again pulled back," wrote BMO in its latest research note.

U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation USBEI10Y=RR fell to 2.91% on Monday, further retreating from 3.14% hit last week, the highest since at least September 2004, Refinitiv data showed.

"The Fed has surely been encouraged by the fact that inflation expectations becoming unanchored has been avoided thus far," BMO added.

May 2 Monday 3:52PM New York / 1952 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.7875

0.7999

-0.041

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.3775

1.4062

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-141/256

2.7332

0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-36/256

2.9308

0.073

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-202/256

3.0131

0.101

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-240/256

3.0448

0.115

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-144/256

2.9944

0.109

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-12/256

3.269

0.115

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-56/256

3.0612

0.115

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.25 -3.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Leslie Adler and Andrea Ricci) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

