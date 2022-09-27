TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield surges to more than 12-year high

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest level in more than 12 years as investors braced for higher interest rates that could well be here for longer amid hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that affirmed their commitment to stamping out persistently high inflation.

U.S. 10-year yield hit 3.974% US10YT=RR, the highest since April 2010. It was last up 8.3 basis points (bps) at 3.9717%.

Since the beginning of August, the 10-year yield has soared by 145 bps.

U.S. 30-year yields also touched a milestone on Tuesday, advancing to 3.81% US30YT=RR, its strongest level since January 2014. The yield was last up 10.5 bps at 3.799%.

"It feels like we are in the middle of a yield melt-up. Valuations are getting to the point of looking relatively attractive." said Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research.

"As we have noted previously, yields tend to peak before the end of the tightening cycle. We're not at the end of the cycle, but we could be there early next year," he added.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard sounded the hawkish alarm on Tuesday, lifting rates higher.

Evans said the Fed will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced. Evans will be a voter at next year's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Bullard, a current voter at this year's policy meeting, said he sees the likely peak for policy rate at 4.5%, and noted that the Fed will have to stay at the higher rate for some time.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, remained inverted at -36.2 basis points. This curve has been inverted since July 5.

An inversion of this specific yield curve is widely viewed as a precursor to recession.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.7 basis points at 4.283%. On Monday, it surged to 15-year high of 4.312%

U.S. data on Tuesday were supportive overall of higher interest rates and growth.

New orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in August, suggesting that businesses remained keen to spend on equipment despite higher interest rates, which could keep the economy on a moderate growth path.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes also showed a surprise increase in August. New home sales surged 28.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000 units, data showed. July's sales pace was revised higher to 532,000 units from the previously reported 511,000 units.

September 27 Tuesday 10:51AM New York / 1451 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.265

3.3382

-0.039

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.8425

3.973

-0.037

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

4.285

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

97-160/256

4.3624

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

95-118/256

4.1536

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

94-64/256

4.0867

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-120/256

3.9227

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-100/256

4.0854

0.065

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-64/256

3.7709

0.074

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.50 -3.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.