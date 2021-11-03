TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield slips to 2-1/2 week low ahead of Fed

Updates, adds quotes, chart

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday to 2-1/2-week lows as global bond markets came off the boil, unwinding some of the recent aggressive rate-hike bets.

Yields touched a low of 1.519%, down around two basis points on the day US10YT=RR, hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its two-day meeting that is expected to signal the start of tapering its $120 billion-a-month stimulus plan.

Many expect however the Fed will push back against aggressive bets for future interest rate rises, and money markets which last week had started betting on a rate increase by next June, now fully price a hike only in September 2022 IRPR.

Two-year yields were around 0.45%, having risen last week as high as 0.56% US2YT=RRand the yield curve -- the gap between short- and longer-dated borrowing costs - steepened as last week's flattening momentum abated.

The gap between the two- and 10-year yield was around 107 basis points, having narrowed to 97.6 bps last week when short-end yields rose sharply US2US10=TWEB.

The Fed is widely expected to trim bond purchases by $15 billion per month beginning in November or December, a pace and a starting point that would end the program by June or July next year .

Rene Albrecht, rates strategist at DZ Bank, noted the "risk that yields pop higher if the Fed surprises by tapering more than expected".

"At current levels, U.S. Treasury yields look vulnerable to a further rise," he added.

In the euro zone too yields fell, with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde saying a rate rise next year was "very unlikely". Just one ECB hike is now priced for 2022, versus two at the start of the week GVD/EUR.

Get ready to taperhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k2nx3b

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.