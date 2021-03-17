US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-Year yield rises to new 13-month high ahead of Fed

Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a new 13-month high on Wednesday, ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.

The 10-year yield rose to 1.646%, touching a new high since February 2020, up 2 basis points on the day. US10YT=RR

Expectations that vast U.S. fiscal stimulus will boost economic growth and cause inflation to rebound have pushed government bond yields higher in recent weeks.

Focus is on the outlook the Fed will present for its policy rate, as investors have perceived the bank as downplaying concerns around rising bond yields.

Five-year Treasury yields rose similarly to 0.84%, while 30-year yields were unchanged on the day at 2.39%. US5YT=RR, US30YT=RR

