TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new six week high

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10 year treasury yield rose to a new six-week high on Monday as markets continued to reposition for tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR reached 3.755% in London hours on Monday, its most since Jan. 6, edging above Friday's previous top.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.