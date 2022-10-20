US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes

Harry Robertson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It was last up 2 basis points (bps) at 4.146%.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR hit its highest since August 2007, at 4.614%. It was last 4 bps higher on Thursday at 4.591%.

With inflation in the U.S. still running red hot and unemployment falling to just 3.5% in September, traders are bracing for another jumbo rate hike from the Fed at its November meeting.

The Fed has already hiked its target interest rate range to 3% to 3.25% from just 0% to 0.25% in March.

Financial markets expect the central bank to raise rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the fourth meeting in a row on Nov. 2, and then by the same amount again in December, according to Refinitiv data.

There is little sign that the economy is weakening enough to deter the Fed, Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for Americas at ING, said in a note to clients on Thursday.

"This latest move convincingly back above 4% for the US 10-year is yet more confirmation that the low-rates environment is very much behind us," he said. "It seems the only way is up for market rates."

(Reporting by Harry Robertson, editing by Alun John)

Most Popular