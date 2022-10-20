TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as markets bet on more rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It was last up nearly 2 basis points (bps) at 4.1485%.

U.S. 30-year yields soared to a new 11-year peak of 4.181% US30YT=RR. They last traded up 3.5 bps at 4.1621.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR hit its highest since August 2007, at 4.614%. It was last 1.1 bps higher at 4.5631%.

U.S. yields rose after data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally-adjusted 214,000 for the week ended Oct. 15. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 applications for the latest week.

"Based on how strong that (jobless claims) came in, the market is going to look at that somewhat unfavorably from an inflationary standpoint," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"It's not going to be helpful in the sense that the Fed will take a look at this and not take the pressure off policy," he added.

With inflation in the U.S. still running red hot and unemployment falling to just 3.5% in September, traders are bracing for another jumbo rate increase -- a 75-bp hike -- from the Fed at its November meeting. Fed funds futures trades have also factored in another 75 bp increase in the policy rate in December.

The Fed has already hiked its target interest rate range to 3% to 3.25% from just 0% to 0.25% in March.

There is little sign that the economy is weakening enough to deter the Fed, Padraic Garvey, regional head of research for Americas at ING, said in a note to clients on Thursday.

"This latest move convincingly back above 4% for the US 10-year is yet more confirmation that the low-rates environment is very much behind us," he said. "It seems the only way is up for market rates."

In the UK, Liz Truss said she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic program that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her Conservative Party.

The U.S. Treasuries market showed little reaction to the news.

"The UK thing is somewhat of a roller-coaster over the past six weeks. The momentum is going down this direction anyway with all the turning back on policies and doing a U-turn on the budget," said Bryn Mawr's Barnes.

"So the fact that we had this resignation today doesn't shift anything. The market has already digested everything."

October 20 Thursday 11:03AM New York / 1503 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.9

3.9931

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.33

4.4878

0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-107/256

4.5652

0.013

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-26/256

4.5753

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-248/256

4.3587

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-164/256

4.271

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-204/256

4.1506

0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-44/256

4.4302

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-60/256

4.1632

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.75 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.75

